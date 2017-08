Filing For November Election

(Deadline to file if Friday)….It ifs for the November 7 General Election.

The Registrar of Voters says candidacy documents need to be filed by 5:00 pm Friday. If incumbents in any particular race do not file by the deadline, the deadline in that race will be extended to August 16th. Candidates for the City of Brawley Municipal election need to file with the Brawley City Clerk.