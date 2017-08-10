Cody's Closet Clothing Giveaway

Cody's Closet will host another clothing giveaway this week.

On Saturday , August 12, 2017 , Cody's Closet will have back to school clothing available for Junior High through College age students , sizes 12 through adult. The clothing is free to those that need it and the giveaway will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church at 8th and Holt in El Centro. On the following Saturday , August 19th , clothing in sizes for pre-school to Junior High will be available. The hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will also be at Grace Lutheran Church.