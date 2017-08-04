CBP Finds Alot of Marijuana

(Almost a ton of Marijuana seized)…It happened at the Calexico East Port of Entry.
Customs and Border Protection says a 2008 International Tractor, pulling a trailer, entered the cargo facility at the Port this week. Officers ran the conveyance through the port’s imaging system, and anomalies were revealed in the front wall of the trailer. Officers searched the trailer and found 73 wrapped packages of marijuana. The marijuana was valued at an estimated $900,000. The marijuana and the tractor/Trailer rig were seized.