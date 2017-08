Performance with a Message

(Anniversary with a warning)…It happens Sunday at the Mall.

Sunday is the anniversary of the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima, Japan in 1945. The warning is, with the current situation in North Korea, it could happen again. The Ground Zero Players will be performing Sunday will be performing to raise awareness of the looming possibility. The public is invited. The performance will be held in front of the Cinemark Theaters at the IV Mall, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.