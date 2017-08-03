Memory Gardens

(Restoration Project continues)…It is the project of the Imperial Valley Veterans Committee.

It is the restoration of Memory Gardens Cemetery. The Cemetery is located off Highway 86, North of Imperial. For the past few month the Committee has been working on Saturdays to restore the Cemetery. They are seeking volunteers to help in the Project. To volunteer show up at the Cemetery by 7:00 am Saturday, dressed and ready for work. They normally work until 10:00 am, before the heat gets too intense. The Cemetery has been abandoned for many years, and there is a lot to do. It is the final resting place for many veterans from Imperial County. The theme for the Project is What About These Vets?