Keeping an Eye on Criminal Activity

(Surveillance Cameras in Calexico)….Police say they are paying off.

The cameras have been placed in strategic locations around the city. Officials will not say exactly where. They will say they have resulted in several arrests. Police say officers cannot be everywhere, but video cameras monitored at the station allows dispatchers to send patrol units to areas where crimes are in progress. The most recent even resulted in the arrest of a Mexicali resident for selling methamphetamine in Border Park