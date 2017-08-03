Severe Weather

(Monsoon conditions)…They have been reported throughout Southern California.

In Imperial County, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rain and Thunderstorms were reported the extreme eastern county. Flooding forced the closure of several roads, mainly near Palo Verde and Ogilby Road and Highway 78 Many of those roads remained closed Thursday. Flash Flood Watches remained in effect Thursday in East San Diego County, from Campo to Alpine, as well as in Riverside County in the Indio-Palm Springs area. Drier air is expected to move into the region on Friday.