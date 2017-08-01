August Is A Special Month

(August is Child Support Month)…The Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution recognizing the month.

The County Department of Child Support Services will celebrate the month bringing awareness to the public and some traditional special programs; One is the License release program. It allows parents a limited time opportunity to reinstate driver’s licenses that have been suspended for non-payment of child support, so long as current income information, picture I.D., one current payment and a $25 payment on arrears is received. They will extend their office hours during the month, and Child Support on Wheels, in which staff members travel to various locations around the county to serve the public and to answer their questions. The local Child Support Department has served over 11,000 children and collected more than $23 million in child support.