Some Scheduled Road Repairs

Several Imperial County Roads will be closed for scheduled road work.

Today , Evan Hewes Highway between Lotus Avenue and Austin Road will be closed for road striping and stenciling. The closure in effect until 4:00 p.m. today. On Wednesday , August 2 , 2017 , Bowker Road will be closed from Evan Hewes Highway to Ross Road for road repairs. The closure will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.The Imperial County Department of Public Works also reminds motorists that Dogwood Road at Carey Road is closed for emergency gas pipeline repairs. This closure is expected to remain in effect until August 18, 2017.