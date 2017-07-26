Jobless Rate

(Unemployment unchanged)…The latest jobless rate was released recently. It was for the month of June.

The report indicated the unemployment rate at 20.8 percent for Imperial County. That is the same as was reported for the month of May. The numbers were released by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. The June numbers were down compared to last year’s estimate of 24.0 percent. The 20.8 percent compares with the unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.9 percent for the state and 4.5 percent fir the nation during the same period. During the month of June, 15,300 eligible workers were unemployed in the Imperial County out of a Labor Force of 73,700.