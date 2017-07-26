Early Morning Abduction

(Amber Alert issued early Wednesday morning)… The Alert was issued out of Yuma.

It was broadcast at just after 5:00 am. A one-month-old baby was kidnapped. The alert indicates the baby was abducted by the non-custodial father Alfredo Lopez. Lopez was last seen driving a black 2011 GMC pickup truck. The suspect committed three counts of aggravated assault during the abduction. Police say the father, who has no parental rights, forced his way into the home, pushed the mother of the child, and also cut her lip and when leaving Lopez ran over the leg of the woman’s brother. The baby is described as a one-month-old male Hispanic. His name is Israel Lopez and he has black hair with brown eyes. Any information surrounding the child or the suspect, call the Yuma Police Department