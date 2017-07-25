Drugs Found In Spare Tire

Over $300,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine were found in the spare tire of an SUV.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at about 6:45 a.m. at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint near Salton City. An SUV approached the checkpoint and was referred to secondary inspection where methamphetamine weighing over twenty and a half pounds and cocaine totaling over sixteen and a half pounds were discovered in the vehicles spare tire. The drugs have a combined street value estimated at over $330,000. The 61-year old man driving the SUV , a Lawfully Permitted Legal Resident of the U.S. , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.