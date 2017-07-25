Student inmates

Normal 0

(Prison College Program)…They will be celebrating inmate accomplishments.

More than 150 students who are working toward associate degrees in psychology while incarcerated at Centinela State Prison and Calipatria State Prison will share their progress and celebrate their accomplishments at a recognition ceremony this Friday. Attending the ceremonies will be the inmates participating in the program, the Wardens from both prisons, Imperial Valley College Prison Education Program instructors and Inmate students’ visiting family members. There will be two ceremonies. The first will begin at 9:00 Friday morning at the Calipat Prison. The ceremony at Centinela will begin at 1:00 in the afternoon.