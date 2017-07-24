County To Get Road Repair Money

Imperial County will receive nearly $24 million for road repair projects.

The money is from SB1 , the recently enacted Road Repair and accountability Act of 2017 , and will be used to to fund two projects. An approximately 3 mile stretch of State Route 86 near Brawley will be resurfaced at a cost of $5.5 million. The project is expected to begin in early 2018. The other project will direct $18.4 million to State Route 111 near Calexico and will involve rehabilitating the pavement of the roadway. This project will also begin in early 2018. More than $285 million has been allocated statewide from the SB1 funds anticipated.