River Forum To Meet

The Colorado River Citizens Forum of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission will meet Wednesday.

The meeting agenda includes items relating to the results of a pilot fallowing program for water conservation and the negative impact of aquatic invasive species on the lower Colorado River. The meeting ism open to the public and will be held at the Yuma County Department of Development Services on West 26th Street in Yuma from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.