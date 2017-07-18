Moratorium approved on County Benefit Programs

(Moratorium approved)….It is a 90-day moratorium.

The County Board of Supervisors agreed at their meeting Tuesday to implement the moratorium on new applications that would be submitted to the Community or Agricultural Benefit Programs. The action taken by the Board says applications already submitted and accepted by the County would not stop. They would continue through the normal process. The Supervisors also agreed to appoint an Ad Hoc committee to research the history of the programs, meet with the two committees and develop recommendations. Those recommendations would be presented to the full Board of Supervisors at the end of the moratorium.