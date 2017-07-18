3 Arrested For Theft

Three San Diego residents were arrested following a theft at the Brawley Walmart store.

At about 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening , Brawley Police were notified of a theft at Walmart. Officers were provided a description of the suspects and their car. A short time later the car and suspects were located at First Street and Malan Avenue and a traffic stop was made. Three occupants of the car were taken into custody without incident. 25-year old Charles Holloway , 24-year old Diamond Chavers-Mitchell and Sa'Jaunte Burks , 23 , all residents of San Diego County. All three were booked into Imperial County Jail on felony theft charges. An infant child that was in the car was taken into protective custody and released to the Imperial County Social Services Department.