Public Hearing at APCD

(The APCD will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday)….The Hearing will be held at the Air Pollution Control District on South 9th Street in El Centro.

It will start at 12:00 noon. The hearing is to consider a request from the Imperial Irrigation District. The IID is asking for a short variance at their Dogwood facility. The variance of the Air Pollution Control District conditions deal with the water injection system for the gas turbine and the gas turbine stack emissions.