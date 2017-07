A Ceremonial Passing of the keys

(Regional CEO for the Red Cross resigns)….It was announced late last week on Social Media.

In a ceremony late last week, Bill Earley, CEO of the San Diego/Imperial Counties American Red Cross, said his good-byes. He also introduced his interim replacement. The out-going CEO passed the keys on to Charlene Zethel, who is a Board member of the Regions Red Cross. Early has accepted a leadership position at another local organization.