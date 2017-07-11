Research grant approved

(Researcher’s grant approved)… Olie G. Bachie and Pratap Devkota are the researchers.

They are with the UC Davis Cooperative Extension. The two applied for a grant from the Agricultural Benefit Program. The issue was discussed last month, but the Board of Supervisors needed some clarification. The Benefit Program had issued loans, but the Board needed to know if they could issue grants, as well. County Ag Commissioner Carlos Ortiz told the Board Tuesday it had been determined grants could be issued to qualified petitioners. The Supervisors then agreed to approve the $125,000 grant for the Cooperative Extension, to be used by Bachie and Devkota for research projects that will benefit agriculture.