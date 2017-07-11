Cooling system emergency

(Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home to get a new cooling system)…In June the old Chiller System servicing the Home gave out.

With souring temperatures, County Public Works set up a temporary Chiller System. They told the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday they did not expect the system to last very long. The Supervisors declared an Imminent State of Emergency, allowing for the repair work to be completed under a minimal bid process. They did not say how many children were currently being housed at the receiving home, but they did say there was a crew of full time county employees at the facility.