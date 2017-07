Military flight traveling to NAF when it crashed

(A military KC 130 crashed Monday)….The crash was reported in Mississippi.

All 16, 15 Marines and one Navy Corpsman, were killed in the crash. The Associated Press reports that the Fuel Tanker had left Cherry Point, North Carolina and was on its way to the Naval Air Facility El Centro. The identities of the victims have not been released. A Military investigation into the crash is underway, and details are very sketchy at this time.