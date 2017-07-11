Special Education Community Awards

Three individuals have been honored for their outstanding support to students with a disability.

Imperial Valley School District Superintendents presented the eighth annual Special Education Local Plan Area ( SELPA ) Community Advisory Committee awards to Norma Nava of Imperial Valley College , Alan Phillips , CEO of the California Mid-winter Fair and Fiesta and Brawley Special Education Teacher Bethany Carson.

The transition award was presented to Ms. Nava , Director of Imperial Valley College Disabled Student Programs and Services for her decade long commitment to facilitate the IVC Transition Fair to help students transition to higher levels of achievement. Alan Phillips was recognized for his leadership to sustain the annual Special Citizens Day during the Fair. Carson was recognized for her diligent work developing relationships between disabled students and their non-disabled peers.

The awards are a project of the SELPA Community Advisory Committee. , a support group of parents and community members that meet to discuss educational needs of the approximately 3,500 disabled students in Imperial County.