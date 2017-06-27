Salas sworn in, more than once

(Juanita Salas sworn in as the Division 1 IID Director)….Not once, but three times.

Salas won the special election June 6th. She fills the vacancy left by Matt Dessert, who resigned the seat in January to accept a position with the County as the Air Pollution Control Officer. The first meeting after the vote count for the special election became official was this week. Tuesday morning, the Imperial Irrigation District Board convened at 8:00 to go into closed session. Before going behind closed doors, a swearing in ceremony was held to allow Salas to sit on the Board. Public session began at 1:00 in the afternoon. The first order of public business was the hold another swearing in ceremony. At 6:00 Tuesday evening another swearing in was scheduled along with the official reception, welcoming Salas to the IID Board of Directors. Following the afternoon swearing in, Salas said she was opening a special website, and would be conducting Town hall meetings to let the public know what the IID was doing.