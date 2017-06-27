IID hands out $16,000 in summer activity grants

(IID awards Summer Activity grants)…8 $2,000 grants were presented.

The funds are provided to help communities and school districts make swimming pools and other activities available for children during the hot summer months, supporting Dippy Ducks message to stay away from canals and waterways. Dippy Duck, the IID water safety mascot, joined the Imperial Irrigation District in awarding the Grants Tuesday. Receiving a Summer Activity Grant were; the City of Brawley, Calexico Unified School District, City of El Centro, City of Holtville, City of Imperial, City of Westmorland and Imperial Valley College. The City of Calipatria did not attend the Tuesday meeting, but they were to receive a grant, as well.