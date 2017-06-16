El Centro Chamber Annual Dinner

(El Centro Chamber annual event)…It was their 111 annual Dinner.

It was held at the Mirage Club at the Naval Air Facility Thursday evening. During the sold out event they welcomed their new Chamber President Jeff Sturdevant with JCS Construction. They also handed out a couple distinguished awards. The William G. Duflock Business Leader of the Year Award went to Jaime Honold, owner of Burgers and Beer. Honold founded his business 17 years ago with his father. He now has six locations in Southern California and in Yuma. The Ambassador of the Year Award went to Victor Platero, account executive with Lamar Advertising of El Centro and Yuma.