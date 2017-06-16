High levels of PM 2.5

(Air pollution in Calexico)…Three Air Quality Alerts have been issued in two days.

The Alerts are issued by the County Air Pollution Control District. The first was issued at 10:00 am Thursday. Friday two alerts were issued for Calexico. One at 8:00 am. At 9:00 am Friday another Alert was issued. All three were for very high levels of PM 2.5 recorded at the Ethel Street monitoring station in Calexico. PM 2.5 is a finite Particulate Matter, created mostly from vehicle emissions, suspected to be the result of increased traffic in Mexicali, especially traffic crossing into the United States from Mexicali. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says those most affected by the high levels of PM 2.5 are people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. They recommend those in the high risk groups avoid prolonged heavy exertion, and reducing outdoor activity until the Particulate levels lower.