IID and the County file a joint motion

The Imperial Irrigation District says with less than 10 months remaining of mitigation water to the Salton Sea, the IID and Imperial County filed a motion with the State Water Resources Control Board requesting that an evidentiary hearing on the district’s 2014 Salton Sea Petition be held July 17, 2017. In its motion, the IID and the County also requested that the California Natural Resource Agency be required to submit a final Salton Sea Management Program by October 1 of this year. The motion by the IID and the County coincides with the state’s anticipated release of its draft Salton Sea Management Program that outlines restoration activities for the next ten years.