VA Open House and Town Hall meeting

(New VA Clinic opened in February)…The Open House is Friday.

The VA San Diego Healthcare System Director and other staff will participate in the Open House at the new Clinic at 1115 South 4th Street in El Centro, starting at 10:30 in the morning. They will also participate in a Town Hall Meeting Friday afternoon. The meeting will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall in Imperial starting at 1:00 pm. All veterans are encouraged to attend to hear new information, ask questions and give their opinion of the VA Healthcare system.