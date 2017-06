Annual Brawley Chamber event

(113th Annual Dinner of the Brawley Chamber of Commerce)….It was recently held at the Stockman’s Club

. The event was sold out. During the event, the 2017 Branding Iron Award was presented to John J. Elmore. He was presented the award for his outstanding dedication and community service to the City of Brawley. Also at the event, the Chamber gavel was passed on. Out-going Chamber President Liz Gonzalez handed the gavel over to new Chamber President Theresa Mitosinka Robertson.