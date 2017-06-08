Two arrested in separate seizures

(Two arrests recently in the mountains)…Over $200,000 worth of meth was seized in the two incidents

. The first occurred on Interstate 8. A 21-year-old Mexican National was driving a vehicle with a flat tire, westbound on the Interstate near Pine Valley. Border Patrol agents pulled the vehicle over. During the traffic stop, the Border Patrol canine alerted to the 2003 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was searched. Agents found nine bundles of methamphetamine hidden in the back seat. The bundles weighed 41 pounds, with an estimated street value of $139,000. The second incident occurred near Kitchen Creek Road. Border Patrol agents pulled over a Dodge Challenger. As agents questioned the driver, a 21-year-old US citizen, a Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle. A search resulted in the discovery of seven packages of crystal methamphetamine in the front and rear seats. The packages weighed 40 pounds, with a street value estimated at $130,000. Both men were arrested and along with the narcotics, were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.