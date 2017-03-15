Woman sentenced

(Calexico woman sentenced)…31 year old Lydiana Castro was arrested last year.

In July the woman entered a guilty plea, admitting she was smuggling five illegal migrants when she crashed her vehicle near Andrade last March 23rd. Castro was reportedly eluding Border Patrol agents when the collision occurred. Two Mexican passengers were killed in the collision. In her attempt to flee Border Patrol agents, the SUV she was driving went out of control and veered down an embankment, colliding with a semi on Interstate 8. The SUV was entangled in the trailer of the semi and was dragged until the driver of the rig could stop. The two victims died in the wreckage. The 3 other passengers were taken to a Phoenix Hospital. One was declared brain dead. His family asked that he be returned to Mexico on life support. Another passenger was paralyzed from the waist down. The third suffered serious injuries. This week Castro was sentenced to 8 years in prison, according to the US Attorney’s Office in San Diego.