Border Patrol seizes Ultra Light

(Ultra Light seized)….It was tracked across the border Monday.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents tracked the aircraft as it flew across the border from Mexico into the United States airspace Monday night. Agents say the craft was operating without any lights. The ultra light landed on an agricultural field road near Holtville. Agents arrived moments after it landed. The pilot had left the scene. The Border Patrol says there were no signs of drugs or any other contraband. Officials say the ultra light was not fitted to carry narcotics. The craft was seized. The incident is still being investigated.