Air Quality Alert Issued

An Imperial Valley Air Quality Alert was issued Monday afternoon for El Centro.

At 3:00 p.m. the 8-hour average Ozone AQI reached 105. That is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are the groups most at risk. Air quality in Brawley , Niland and Westmorland was listed as good while Calexico air quality was moderate due to increased ozone levels.