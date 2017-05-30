Health Forums

(Community Health Forums)…3 have been scheduled this month.

The Forums are to discuss the Community Health Assessment or CHA and the Community Health Improvement Plan or CHIP for 2017 thru 2021. They will provide an update on the CHA/CHIP process. The public is asked to attend and provide input and feedback, learn about current efforts and how to get involved. The Forums are hosted by the County Public Health Department. The Forums will be held June 3rd at the Ricochet Recreation Center beginning at 12:00 in the afternoon. On Wednesday, June 7th at the Del Rio Community Center in Brawley starting at 6:00 pm. The final Forum will be Thursday, June 8th at the Imperial Valley Mall, next to Hollister, in El Centro. It will begin at 6:00 pm. There will be refreshments and Spanish interpretation services will be provided.