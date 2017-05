Ventanilla de Salud inauguration

(Ventanilla de Salud)…It is a community Health Program.

The Mexican Consulate and Pioneers Memorial Hospital will host the inaugural ceremony for the program Tuesday. The ceremony will be held on the front lawn of Pioneers Memorial Hospital, 207 West Legion Road. It will start at 10:00 am. During the event the Memorandum of Understanding between the Mexican Consulate and the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District will be signed. The MOU establishes the Community Health Program in Imperial County.