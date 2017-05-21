Highway 98 Closures Begin Monday

A section of State Route 98 in Calexico will be closed starting Monday.

Caltrans will close the highway between V. V. Williams Avenue to just west of Cesar Chavez Boulevard beginning at midnight Monday morning. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Kloke Road , south to Grant Street and east to Cesar Chavez Blvd. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Cesar Chavez Blvd. , south to Grant Street and west to Kloke Road. Caltrans is widening Highway 98 from two to four lanes from Dogwood Road to west of Ollie Street and from four lanes to six lanes from Ollie Street to Highway 111. Cost of the project is $73.1 million. The detour will be in effect for 3 months.