Candidates Forum

(2017 Candidates Forum)…It will be held Thursday evening.

There are four candidates seeking the vacant Imperial Irrigation District Division one seat. The special election to fill that seat is June 6th. Registered voters in Division one will be able to cast their ballots early. Voting will be allowed at the Elections Department the weekend prior to Election Day. All four candidates have been invited to participate in the Forum Thursday. The Candidates include Tony Gallegos, Blake Miles, Juanita Salas and Ed Snively. The Forum will be held in the IID’s Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. It will be broadcast live at 6:00 pm on KXO am 1230. It will be re-broadcast on am 1230 on Monday May 15th at 6:00 pm and again on KXO FM 107.5 on Tuesday May 16th at 6:00 pm. The Forum will also be Pod Cast on the Website, www.kxoradio.com. The Forum is underwritten by COLAB and the Imperial Valley Growers Association.