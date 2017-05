El Centro Community clean-up planned

(Community Clean up event)…You have plenty of time to plan for it.

It will be held in the City of El Centro on July 22nd. It is for residential customers. Items to be tossed out should be taken to CR&R, 599 East Main Street in El Centro. Items that can be dropped off include furniture, such as sofa beds, couches and tables; yard waste, large appliances, and televisions. The event is provided for El Centro residential customers only and you will have to show proof of residency.