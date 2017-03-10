June Ballot Set

Four candidates have qualified for the June Special Election.

When the filing period ended at 5:00 P.M. Friday four candidates qualified for placement on the June 6, 2017 ballot. According to Imperial County Registrar of Voters Debra Porter , John Edgar " Ed " Snively , Tony S. Gallegos , Juanita Salas and Blake Miles will be on the ballot for the Special Election to replace Matthew Dessert as Imperial Irrigation District Director for Division 1. Dessert resigned the first of the year to accept a position with the Imperial County Air Pollution Control Department.