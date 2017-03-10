A special Irish celebration

(Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Claddagh Club)….The Imperial Valley Irish American Club will also be celebrating their 20th Anniversary.

On Friday, March 17th the Club will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Dinner at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Brawley from 5:00 to 7:30 pm. The event will feature Corned Beef and the works, live music, beverages and desserts. It is fun for the entire family and all money raised goes right back into the community. Every year the Club gives $5,000 to a diverse variety of non-profits and service organizations. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children.