It is not Mexican Independence Day.

That is a major misconception. Mexican Independence Day is September 16th. Cinco de Mayo, in Mexico, celebrates the 1862 victory of France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco/Mexican War. Also known as the Batalla de Puebla, it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico. Some Government offices are closed, though it is a big event in Puebla. Cinco de Mayo is a major celebration in the United States, but the Battle of Puebla is rarely mentioned. In the US the Day commemorates Mexican Culture and heritage. Those celebrating are cautioned to designate a sober driver before the party starts.