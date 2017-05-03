Propert statements due Monday

(Annual Property Statements are coming due)….They must be in or postmarked by this Monday.

Imperial County Assessor Robert Menvielle is reminding business and personal property owners that there will be a 10% penalty assessed to those who do not meet the deadline. He says ownership and taxability of all personal property is determined each year as of January 1. Owners of businesses, financial institutions, multi residential apartment properties, general aircraft or individuals who acquire a vessel in 2016 are required to file a 2017 property statement.

