High levels of PM 2.5

(Air Quality Alert)…It was issued at 7:00 Wednesday morning.

The Alerts are issued by the Air Pollution Control District. The Wednesday alert indicated high levels of PM 2.5 at the Ethel Street Monitoring Station in Calexico. The Air Quality Condition in Calexico was listed as Unhealthy. The alert indicated the At Risk were people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children, especially when they are physically active. PM 2.5 is a finite particulate matter created mostly from vehicle emissions. By mid-morning the levels of PM 2.5 had lowered somewhat to an air quality condition of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.