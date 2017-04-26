Merchants against halfway house proposal

(Half-way house not wanted)….The proposal is to locate the halfway house in downtown El Centro.

About 20 El Centro Merchants met to discuss the proposal. They agreed it would be bad for local residents and bad for business. A Yuma business reportedly wants to purchase the building at 6th and Main Streets and convert it into a halfway house for paroled prisoners. The merchants suggested the facility be located away from residents and away from local businesses. The El Centro City Council will hold a Public hearing on the issue at their meeting May 2nd.