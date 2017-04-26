Bike Safety

(Bike Safety Clinic)…It is being held Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol, El Centro Police Department, Imperial County Office of Education Early Care and Education Program, Safe routes to Schools Program and the Imperial County Public Health Department will join efforts to provide bike safety information to local families during the Bike Safety Clinic at Stark Field in El Centro. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am and will have information available on bike safety, proper helmet use and fitting, turn signals, and bike safety laws.