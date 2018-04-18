Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

(April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month)…The SURE Helpline Crisis Center uses the month to educate the public.

They use the month staging various events to bring awareness to sexual assault. They will wrap up the month with an annual event. On April 27th they will host the annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, A Men’s March Against Violence. It is a fun event to promote a serious issue. Men from throughout the County will volunteer to wear women’s High Heel shoe and march from the Courthouse on Main Street in El Centro to the Town Plaza at 7th and Main. The March will begin at 5:00 pm. Those who would like volunteer for the March should contact Consuelo Siqueiros or Jazmin Bueno at 760-352-7878. They have 100 pairs of High Heels they can loan volunteers for the march.

