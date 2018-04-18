Winterhaven Project Moving Forward

(Winterhaven Water Treatment Plant Project)…Bids are being solicited, again.

The Imperial County Community and Economic Development received a grant from the California Department of Housing and Community development, through its Community Development Block Grant Program to fund the project. Bids were originally sought last September. Due to budgetary complications related to the plans, that bidding process was canceled. The plans were revised, and were presented to the County Board of Supervisors this week, with a request that solicitation for bids begin again. The Supervisors approved the request unanimously.

Normal 0