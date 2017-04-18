Monument just about ready

(Imperial County Veteran’s Memorial Monument)…It should be complete by Memorial Day.

Jesus Villegas gave the County Board of Supervisors a progress report on the Monument Tuesday. Villegas is the father of Joaquin Villegas, who developed the concept for the Veteran’s memorial Monument as an Eagle Scout Project. The Monument is being constructed at the County Airport off Highway 86. Construction has been possible through donations and volunteer labor. Jesus told the Board they were entering the final phase of the project, which includes some paving and landscaping around the Monument. The final phase will provide easier access to the Elderly and Disabled Veteran’s. He said the Monument should be open for the Memorial Day Holiday May 29th. He said the actual Grand Opening would be in September or October.