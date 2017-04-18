Organic grower gets part of what they requested now. May get more later

(Supervisors approve loan for Doc’s Organics)….The loan is from the Agricultural Benefits Program.

Tuesday the Board of Supervisors were asked to approve a $500,000 loan for Doc’s Organics, as recommended by the Agricultural benefits committee. The organic citrus growers had requested $1.5 million. District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley recommended the loan fund the full amount requested. Supervisors Luis Plancarte and Ray Castillo said they would need more information before they agreed to a $1.5 million loan. It was agreed that information would be brought back in a week. Doc’s Organic is planning on constructing a packing shed near Westmorland to allow them to pack and ship the organic citrus they grow near Calipatria. They plan on eventually employing up to 20 people at the packing shed.